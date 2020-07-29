Advertisement

Supplemental SNAP funds to be issued August 7

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing emergency supplemental allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who receive benefits for the month of July on August 7.

On April 8 DHHS announced that in response to Congress passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, DHHS filed a request with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutritional Service (FNS) to provide emergency allotment funds for Nebraska households that are receiving SNAP benefits.

SNAP recipients will not have to take any action to receive supplemental support as recipients will be issued increased benefits directly on their EBT cards.

Households receiving SNAP benefits will see supplements to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale. If there are four individuals in a household and that household is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the supplement will raise their benefits to the maximum allowed for households of four, which is $646 per month – or an increase of $146.

Total benefits will be different based on each household’s regular monthly allotment for the month of July.

Household Size - Maximum Size Allotment

1 $194

2 $355

3 $509

4 $646

5 $768

6 $921

7 $1,018

8 $1,164

