Waverly volleyball evaluates risks, takes extended break

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Terri Neujahr doesn’t have to look up the date of high school volleyball’s practice in Nebraska. She knows it by heart.

“I want to start on August 10th,” Neujahr said. “I’m hopeful on that date we’re going to all be in the gym ready to go.”

Neujahr, the head volleyball coach at Waverly High School, is making multiple decisions with August 10th in mind. She’s cancelled multiple team activities, including open gym workouts from July 20th through August 9th. The Vikings also withdrew from multiple team camps, including one scheduled last week in Waverly.

“”In talking about risk-reward, I couldn’t get past (thinking) we’re being really risky.” Neujahr said. She adds that the camp hosted in Waverly would’ve attracted approximately 150 student-athletes from multiple schools across the area.

Neujahr doesn’t believe the extended break will affect her team’s performance in the fall. Waverly players have been attending summer workouts since June 18th and many upperclassmen have received additional work at various camps and tournaments. Waverly is projected to be a state championship contended in 2020. The Vikings, who went 29-4 last season while reaching the Class B semifinals, have a veteran roster. Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick, a Lincoln North Star transfer, are both Husker recruits.

Neujahr encourages her players to take advantage of the three-week volleyball hiatus. She says fishing has become a popular hobby for many Waverly players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every summer I try to give the kids a week or two off to be kids,” Neujahr said. “Go have fun and have a life outside of the gym.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.