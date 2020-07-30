Advertisement

47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster County Thursday

(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 2,992.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 15.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information Thursday:

Recoveries: up from 1,189 to 1,248

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 6.8 percent
  • State – remains at 9.5 percent
  • National – remains at 9.3 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 19 with 12 from Lancaster County and seven from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

If you have symptoms you are encouraged to get tested. You can begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.comTesting is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street.  CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.

Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, August 1. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only.  Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.  Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Stay home if possible.
  • Stay at least six feet away from others.
  • Wear face coverings.
  • Wash hands frequently.
  • Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to minimize close contact with others.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

