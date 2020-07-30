Advertisement

A Pleasant End To The Work Week...

A Fine Friday
A Fine Friday(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upper-level disturbance responsible for our wet weather the past few days continues to slowly drop south out of the area.

After some patchy morning fog...your Friday looks mainly dry as high temperatures return to the lower 80s. A fast-moving cold front will bring the Lincoln area another chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night...but any activity is expected to remain below severe criteria...with highs again in the low 80s.

Any lingering precipitation will end by Sunday morning...leaving us with nearly fall-like conditions for the balance of the day. Plenty of sunshine along with highs in the upper 70s makes Sunday our “pick day” of the weekend. Seasonably mild weather should continue into early next week with highs in the mid 70s-to-around 80 degrees and mainly dry conditions for both Monday and Tuesday. Our weather pattern gets a little more “agitated” in the mid-to-late week time frame with the chance for showers and thunderstorms returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Thursday Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mostly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with scattered showers across the state.

Forecast

More cooler weather expected Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly cloudy and cooler weather expected again on Thursday with scattered showers passing through the area.

Forecast

Kens 5pm Wednesday - clipped version

Updated: 23 hours ago
Kens Wednesday 5pm Weather

Forecast

Rainy Day People...

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Unsettled weather will continue across the area over the next 24-36 hours...meaning periods of showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain at times.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Noon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Brandon's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Rain likely the next few days

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the western third of Nebraska. There is potential for flash flooding in parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

Forecast

Kens 5pm Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Kens 5pm Weather

Forecast

More Late-July ‘Storms On Tap...

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
After a brief respite from the rain...shower-and-thunderstorm chances return to the forecast area both Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Brandon's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
Warmer today, then rain chance returns tomorrow