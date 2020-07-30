A Pleasant End To The Work Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upper-level disturbance responsible for our wet weather the past few days continues to slowly drop south out of the area.

After some patchy morning fog...your Friday looks mainly dry as high temperatures return to the lower 80s. A fast-moving cold front will bring the Lincoln area another chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night...but any activity is expected to remain below severe criteria...with highs again in the low 80s.

Any lingering precipitation will end by Sunday morning...leaving us with nearly fall-like conditions for the balance of the day. Plenty of sunshine along with highs in the upper 70s makes Sunday our “pick day” of the weekend. Seasonably mild weather should continue into early next week with highs in the mid 70s-to-around 80 degrees and mainly dry conditions for both Monday and Tuesday. Our weather pattern gets a little more “agitated” in the mid-to-late week time frame with the chance for showers and thunderstorms returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.