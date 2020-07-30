Advertisement

Basketball mentorship program helps kids in Lincoln

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LNK City of Guards is a youth basketball training program, but their mission reaches far beyond the court. It’s also a mentorship program, creating bonds over a ball.

You can catch them any day of the week over on the outside courts at 40th and South Streets. Kids start as young as 3 years old, up to those in the 12th grade.

Drilling in things like teamwork, self-discipline and leadership, Coach Tommy Johnson says that's been the goal from the start.

Coach Johnson has been surrounded by basketball his entire life. After suffering from an injury in college, he was forced to end his basketball career, but that's when he shifted things to a more deeper level, helping other upcoming basketball stars across Lincoln.

The idea for LNK City of Guards first sparked in September of 2019. Working side by side with his brother and sister, Coach Johnson trains young basketball players to be the best they can be. You'll see girls and boys of all ages and at skill levels learning basketball techniques in things like dribbling, footwork and shooting.

For Coach Johnson, he finds himself instilling abilities in these kids, ones that carry on from basketball over into real life.

"When they go back into whatever environment they're in, they have a strong character and strong foundation of morals to act on outside. So, I trust them to make right decisions off the court," says Tommy Johnson, founder of LNK City of Guards.

When the pandemic first hit, Coach Johnson knew he didn't want kids to fall behind on their skills, so he started doing Zoom sessions. LNK City of Guards is back up and running now, doing both daytime and nighttime group training sessions.

A parent whose daughter, Riley, is in the program tells 10/11 he's seen a drastic change in her both on and off the court, saying her confidence boosted to a whole new level.

Coach Johnson says these bonds don’t end when a child finishes the program but continue on throughout their lives.

"I'll forever be there for that kid, in whatever stages of life they go through. So, if they're going to middle school, to high school, to college, I'm there for them. Even if I miss part of it, I'm still there at the next stage in their life. They know they have me to fall back on," Johnson tells 10/11.

The motivation behind it all comes from childhood basketball coaches, influencing Johnson's own life in a positive way.

Some kids in the program have gone as far as placing in Nationals, playing basketball in places like Texas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Coach Johnson says it’s been a bit of a struggle finding places to practice during the pandemic. Right now, COG is in the process of getting its very own basketball gym.

If your child or one you know would like to sign up for the LNK City of Guards basketball program, you can find more information by visiting COG’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man stabbed, hospitalized late Wednesday night

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Basketball mentorship program helps kids in Lincoln

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bonds that start with just a ball last a lifetime in this program.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now - clipped version

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Proposed abortion restrictions hit snag in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The abortion bill would ban dilation and evacuation abortions, which opponents refer to as “dismemberment abortion.”

News

LPD: Man stabbed, hospitalized late Wednesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
Lincoln Police are searching for the suspect in connection to a stabbing late Wednesday night.

Forecast

More cooler weather expected Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly cloudy and cooler weather expected again on Thursday with scattered showers passing through the area.

VOD Recordings

LPS high schoolers disappointed with canceled season

Updated: 8 hours ago
LPS high schoolers bowling season canceled

News

Lincoln high school bowlers upset with canceled season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Lincoln Public Schools is still deciding what sports are going to be played and when during the upcoming school year. Now, LPS is opting out of one of the sports while the NSAA and other Nebraska schools are moving forward with it.

News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
10/11 Now has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.