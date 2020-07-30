Advertisement

BREAKING: Stabbing victim taken to Lincoln hospital

A person was taken to the hospital following reports of a stabbing near 16th and D Streets late Wednesday night.
A person was taken to the hospital following reports of a stabbing near 16th and D Streets late Wednesday night.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a heavy Lincoln Police presence near 16th and D Streets after reports of a stabbing. The first call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to unconfirmed reports, a male patient has multiple stab wounds and is en route to the hospital. Crime scene tape is now being put up around the area as officers can be seen looking for evidence. A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said one patient was being worked on inside an apartment building before leaving in an ambulance.

The front glass door to the building appears to be nearly shattered, according to our reporter. At least one person has been detained on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

LPS high schoolers disappointed with canceled season

Updated: 1 hour ago
LPS high schoolers bowling season canceled

News

Lincoln high school bowlers upset with canceled season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Lincoln Public Schools is still deciding what sports are going to be played and when during the upcoming school year. Now, LPS is opting out of one of the sports while the NSAA and other Nebraska schools are moving forward with it.

News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
10/11 Now has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.

News

Lincoln man gifted porch swings after his was stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lincoln man gifted porch swings after his swing was stolen.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man gifted swings after his was stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Rideshare drivers struggling for business

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln man gifted porch swings

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

LPS on 50/50 reopening, the future of extra curricular activities and how parents can reach out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
We dug into their the LPS reopening plan to learn more.

News

Staff member seriously injured during assault at LCC

Updated: 7 hours ago
An NDCS staff member was injured after being assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday.

Back To School

OPS officials outline Omaha’s back-to-school plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Students with Omaha Public Schools are thirteen days from heading back to the classroom.