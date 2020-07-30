BREAKING: Stabbing victim taken to Lincoln hospital

There’s a heavy Lincoln Police presence near 16th and D Streets after reports of a stabbing. The first call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to unconfirmed reports, a male patient has multiple stab wounds and is en route to the hospital. Crime scene tape is now being put up around the area as officers can be seen looking for evidence. A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said one patient was being worked on inside an apartment building before leaving in an ambulance.

The front glass door to the building appears to be nearly shattered, according to our reporter. At least one person has been detained on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates

