Advertisement

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

Covid-19
Covid-19(Gray TV)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

COVID-19 has brought a lot of unknowns and a lot of misconceptions and downright rumors.

10/11 Now has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.

Both Lincoln and Omaha now have mandates that require face masks in public but Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an expert in infectious disease with CHI Health-Creighton, says the number one rumor shes heard is masking doesn't work.

Something she says is false.

"As an infectious disease physician I've been working in hospitals and with COVID patients and we all have stayed safe," said Dr. Vivekanandan. "It's because we're wearing masks and other personal protective equipment."

Dr. Vivekanandan has been treating COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. She says in her experience hydroxychloroquine is not a successful treatment for COVID-19.

"For the patients in the hospital that aren't doing so well we do know that steroids work," said Dr. Vivekanandan.

Another popular rumor on social media has to do with COVID-19 testing. Reports of people who were never tested being emailed a positive result.

We asked the Lancaster County Health Department if there was any evidence of this in Nebraska.

"No, not at all," said Pat Lopez the Interim Health Director. "In the two communities, it's supposed to be happening in they haven't found any evidence either."

Dr. Vivekanandan says what she wants people to know most about COVID-19 is that health care professionals should always be your first source for accurate information.

“I think it’s really important for our kids to go back to school, universities to open, help our economy but to do all that its the simple ting to wear that mask and help each other so we can all be protected,” said Dr. Vivekanandan.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man gifted porch swings after his was stolen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lincoln man gifted porch swings after his swing was stolen.

News

Lincoln man gifted swings after his was stolen

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Rideshare drivers struggling for business

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln man gifted porch swings

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

LPS on 50/50 reopening, the future of extra curricular activities and how parents can reach out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
We dug into their the LPS reopening plan to learn more.

News

Staff member seriously injured during assault at LCC

Updated: 4 hours ago
An NDCS staff member was injured after being assaulted by an inmate on Tuesday.

Back To School

OPS officials outline Omaha’s back-to-school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Students with Omaha Public Schools are thirteen days from heading back to the classroom.

News

Library late fees to resume August 13

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced it will resume charging late fees effective August 13

News

Omaha teachers union fears more resignations ahead due to in-person classroom plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Teachers at the state’s largest school district have concerns about the Omaha Public School plan to return to school in August.

Forecast

Rainy Day People...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unsettled weather will continue across the area over the next 24-36 hours...meaning periods of showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain at times.