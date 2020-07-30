Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

COVID-19 has brought a lot of unknowns and a lot of misconceptions and downright rumors.

10/11 Now has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.

Both Lincoln and Omaha now have mandates that require face masks in public but Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an expert in infectious disease with CHI Health-Creighton, says the number one rumor shes heard is masking doesn't work.

Something she says is false.

"As an infectious disease physician I've been working in hospitals and with COVID patients and we all have stayed safe," said Dr. Vivekanandan. "It's because we're wearing masks and other personal protective equipment."

Dr. Vivekanandan has been treating COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. She says in her experience hydroxychloroquine is not a successful treatment for COVID-19.

"For the patients in the hospital that aren't doing so well we do know that steroids work," said Dr. Vivekanandan.

Another popular rumor on social media has to do with COVID-19 testing. Reports of people who were never tested being emailed a positive result.

We asked the Lancaster County Health Department if there was any evidence of this in Nebraska.

"No, not at all," said Pat Lopez the Interim Health Director. "In the two communities, it's supposed to be happening in they haven't found any evidence either."

Dr. Vivekanandan says what she wants people to know most about COVID-19 is that health care professionals should always be your first source for accurate information.

“I think it’s really important for our kids to go back to school, universities to open, help our economy but to do all that its the simple ting to wear that mask and help each other so we can all be protected,” said Dr. Vivekanandan.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.