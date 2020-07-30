Healthy, younger volunteers needed to work election day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is looking for people to serve as board workers on Election Day.

Every two years Shively’s office needs over 1,100 Election Day board workers for over 190 precincts in Lancaster County. Board workers must be a Lancaster County registered voter and able to work on Election Day from 7 a.m. until shortly after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Physical requirements include good eye sight, good hearing and the ability to sit for an extended period of time.

Since the average age of Election Day workers falls into the vulnerable age group for the COVID-19 virus, Shively is looking for healthy younger volunteers who do not fall into that category.

Shively’s office appointed permanent Election Day board workers for the 2020-2021 election cycle earlier this year. His office currently needs interested people who could serve as a substitute to replace an appointed board worker if for some reason he or she is unable to serve on Election Day on November 3.

Shively indicated that Election Day board workers enjoy the same civil leave protection as those who serve on jury duty.

“Employers must allow an employee the time off to serve as a poll worker without threat of or loss of personal or holiday pay, sick leave, overtime pay, or any other form of penalty for absence when serving as an election poll worker,” Shively said.

The Election Commission Office will provide board worker training classes prior to each state-wide election. Board workers receive minimum wage for the thirteen-plus hours they work on Election Day plus a stipend for attending a training session.

Anyone interested in serving as an Election Day board worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission at 402 441-7311. An Election Board Worker application is available on the Election Commissioner’s Website at the following location: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/347/Election-Board-Worker-Information

Shively asks that potential election workers either mail or email a scanned copy of the application to the following address: 601 North 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68503 or by email to kkraft@lancaster.ne.gov instead of stopping by the election office in person.

