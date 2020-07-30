Advertisement

Lincoln high schoolers react to bowling season being canceled

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is still deciding what sports are going to be played and when during the upcoming school year. Now, LPS is opting out of one of the sports while the NSAA and other Nebraska schools are moving forward with it.

High school bowling finally became a sanctioned sport in June after 20 years of trying according to area coaches. They say LPS has decided to not allow bowling this year due to budget reasons.

LPS schools average seven bowlers, and many pursue bowling in college with scholarships. The main emotions the players and coaches are feeling is disappointment.

“It’s bad enough that we’ve got everything going on like we do, but to take away their senior year when other schools are not doing that.. it’s not right,” said Lincoln Southwest Bowling Head Coach, Lon Hollibaugh.

“It sucks, I’ve been trying for four years to have it become a sport,” said Mckenna Salde, Lincoln Southeast Senior. “It finally did and everybody was happy. It was a big moment for us, so letting it come out as not happening.. it’s kind of a disappointment.”

Area coaches and players find it hard to believe that budgeting is the reason. 1011 NOW reached out to LPS and the NSAA for comment on Wednesday, and they weren’t available for comment.

