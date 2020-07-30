Advertisement

Lincoln man gifted porch swings after his was stolen

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is thankful for some people in Lincoln who gifted him two porch swings after his swing was stolen Monday. Roger VanDeventer had two people drop off porch swings to his house Wednesday and said he thought he’d have to go without a porch swing for the first time in 15 years.

“I was surprised because before they had come by, I had gone out to see if I could buy one or if I could acquire one,” VanDeventer said. I went to some antique dealers and they all told me you just can’t buy those anymore.” He said one of the swings is a little bit older, but the one he will likely put back on his tree is brand new. VanDeventer said he’s going to have some people help him install it after having hundreds ask him to help.

“Boy, when I put my eyes on that, I couldn’t believe what she was giving away to me,” VanDeventer said. Roger wasn’t the only one upset about his old swing getting stolen as his neighbors said they love seeing him out on the swing as they walk by his home. VanDeventer said this is what living in Lincoln is all about.

“They were very thoughtful, very kind and one of them [the donators] lives a block away,” VanDeventer said. He plans to put up the new porch swing Thursday morning. VanDeventer said it’s still upset him that someone stole his old porch swing, but he is willing to forgive and forget.

