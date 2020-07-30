Advertisement

Man holds knife to woman’s throat, causes accident

Man arrested for terroristic threats.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he held a knife to a woman’s throat while she was driving, and pulled the steering wheel causing an accident.

LPD said on Thursday morning around 2 a.m., they responded to the 3300 Block of North 1st, near 1st and Adams, on a report of an accident.

Police learned that earlier in the night, a 41-year-old victim was at a bar with Paul Keating, 47, when he got into an argument with another woman.

The victim reportedly broke up the argument and left the bar with Keating.

The victim was driving the car when Keating became angry about the woman breaking up the argument. He then pulled out a pocket knife, holding it to the woman’s throat, LPD said.

Keating then pulled the steering wheel causing an accident.

Police were able to track down Keating walking in the area of 1st and Fairfield, and he was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

