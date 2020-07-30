Advertisement

More cooler weather expected Thursday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another day with cooler temperatures and scattered showers across the area is expected to highlight the forecast. Average highs temperatures in late July still sit in the upper 80s for most, but today we’ll again see temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Thursday afternoon, with clouds and some showers in the area, highs are expected to top out at around 80° for Lincoln. Statewide, cooler temperatures will hang around for most of the state with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The warmest temperatures are expected in northeastern Nebraska.

Cooler temperatures are expected again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most of the state.
Cooler temperatures are expected again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most of the state.(KOLN)

Much like Wednesday, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers with a few isolated rumbles of thunder are expected to drift through the area as an upper level disturbance continues to slowly push it’s way out of the area.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday morning and afternoon, with the best chances for rain in southeastern Nebraska.
Scattered showers are expected Thursday morning and afternoon, with the best chances for rain in southeastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Unlike yesterday though when some areas in southeastern Nebraska picked up anywhere between 2″ to 4″ of rain, rainfall is not expected to be as heavy today. That being said, some areas could pick up another 0.50″ or so today and with all the rain some of the area as soon over the past week, some flooding is still a concern, particularly in far southeastern Nebraska where Flash Flood Watches are in place through 10 PM Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average over the next week as an upper level trough sets up across the Plains. Look for seasonably cool conditions with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s over the next week to 10 days in Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Kens 5pm Wednesday - clipped version

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kens Wednesday 5pm Weather

Forecast

Rainy Day People...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unsettled weather will continue across the area over the next 24-36 hours...meaning periods of showers and thunderstorms along with the possibility of heavy rain at times.

Forecast

Brandon's Noon Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Brandon's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain likely the next few days

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the western third of Nebraska. There is potential for flash flooding in parts of Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

Forecast

Kens 5pm Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Kens 5pm Weather

Forecast

More Late-July ‘Storms On Tap...

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
After a brief respite from the rain...shower-and-thunderstorm chances return to the forecast area both Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Brandon's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
Warmer today, then rain chance returns tomorrow

Forecast

Warmer today...rain chance returns tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
High pressure will slide to the east today which means winds from the south. That will lead to warmer temperatures versus yesterday.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Monday Evening Forecast