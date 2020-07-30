More cooler weather expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another day with cooler temperatures and scattered showers across the area is expected to highlight the forecast. Average highs temperatures in late July still sit in the upper 80s for most, but today we’ll again see temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Thursday afternoon, with clouds and some showers in the area, highs are expected to top out at around 80° for Lincoln. Statewide, cooler temperatures will hang around for most of the state with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The warmest temperatures are expected in northeastern Nebraska.

Cooler temperatures are expected again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Much like Wednesday, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers with a few isolated rumbles of thunder are expected to drift through the area as an upper level disturbance continues to slowly push it’s way out of the area.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday morning and afternoon, with the best chances for rain in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Unlike yesterday though when some areas in southeastern Nebraska picked up anywhere between 2″ to 4″ of rain, rainfall is not expected to be as heavy today. That being said, some areas could pick up another 0.50″ or so today and with all the rain some of the area as soon over the past week, some flooding is still a concern, particularly in far southeastern Nebraska where Flash Flood Watches are in place through 10 PM Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average over the next week as an upper level trough sets up across the Plains. Look for seasonably cool conditions with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s over the next week to 10 days in Lincoln.

