Advertisement

Nebraska student-discipline bill stalls in Legislature

Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would let Nebraska teachers physically restrain students who are hurting themselves or others died in the Legislature Thursday after opponents mounted a filibuster to keep it from coming to a vote.

Supporters fell one vote short of the 33 they needed to end legislative debate and advance the bill through a first-round vote.

The bill by Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, would have allowed teachers to physically intervene in cases where a disruptive student is threatening themselves, a teacher or another student.

The state teacher’s union has pushed for the bill, arguing that many teachers feel powerless in their own classrooms and some have suffered severe injuries at the hands of unruly students.

Opponents argued that minority students and children with disabilities are most likely to be physically disciplined for disruptive behavior. They said more focus should be put on training teachers to help them defuse situations with disruptive students earlier, before they turn physical.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy, younger volunteers needed to work election day

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Board workers receive minimum wage for the thirteen-plus hours they work.

News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
10/11 NOW has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.

News

13-year-old runaway who stole truck located

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 13-year-old who stole a vehicle and led deputies on a brief chase on Sunday night has been located.

News

Two arrested for July 26 robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lincoln Police arrested two men for a robbery that took place on July 26.

Latest News

News

Man holds knife to woman’s throat, causes accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lincoln Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he held a knife to a woman’s throat while she was driving, and pulled the steering wheel causing an accident.

News

LPD: Man stabbed, hospitalized late Wednesday night

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Basketball mentorship program helps kids in Lincoln

Updated: 8 hours ago
Bonds that start with just a ball last a lifetime in this program.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now - clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Basketball mentorship program helps kids in Lincoln

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
LNK City of Guards drills in things like teamwork, self-discipline and leadership.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.