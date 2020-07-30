Pinnacle Bank wins City Tournament title

Advertisement

Pinnacle Bank wins the City Legion Tournament(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank won the Lincoln City Tournament title on Wednesday with an 8-3 victory over Union Bank at Den Hartog Field. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) compiled a 5-1 record at the week-long, pool play tourney. JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) also went 5-1, but Pinnacle Bank owned the head-to-head tiebreaker following its 9-2 win on Monday.

Dylan Cox was dominant on the mound for Pinnacle Bank in its tournament finale. Cox pitched a complete game, while striking out six batter. Nate Matthews went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI for the champs.

Pinnacle Bank started the scoring with a 3-run third inning against Union Bank. The lead was wiped away when Union Bank laid down a string of bunts to start the fifth inning. Union Bank rallied to score three runs in the inning to tie the game.

As momentum seemed to shirt, Telo Arsiaga blasted a ground-rule double over the center field fence to spark Pinnacle Bank in the sixth inning. Moments later, Tyler Sass drove in Matthews for the go-ahead score. Will Johnson and Cam White also had run-producing hits in the inning.

With an 8-3 lead, Cox ended the game with a strikeout, sending the Pinnacle Bank faithful to its feet.

“Super proud of you guys,” assistant coach Eric Tapper told the team while huddling near the pitcher’s mound. “Its been an up-and-down roller coaster.”

Pinnacle Bank was unable to start the season on June 18th due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19. The team was quarantined for two weeks while city opponents began play when allowed. Pinnacle Bank players say they were rusty once their season began. However, they believe they peaked during their five-win performance at the city tournament.

