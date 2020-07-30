Two arrested for July 26 robbery.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two men for a robbery that took place on July 26.

LPD said the crime happened near 19th and Sumner around 12:30 p.m.

Two men, later identified as James Lopez and Ronnie Swartz, reportedly broke into the home of a 47-year-old man, hit him in the face with a gun, and stole his electric bike.

Other items, including electronics, were also stolen.

Police were able to arrest Swartz on Wednesday afternoon at the Lancaster County Courthouse, while Lopez was arrested Wednesday night near the 1600 Block of D Street.

Both face robbery charges.

