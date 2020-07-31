A cool finish to July and start to August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be a nice finish to the work week and to the month of July as more cooler temperatures with comfy dew points are expected to round out the week and the month.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for most of Friday in Lincoln with some isolated showers possible. Temperatures likely top out in the lower 80s by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures in Lincoln will be right around 80° with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for some isolated to scattered light rain showers across southeastern Nebraska, but any rain should remain fairly light and should clear out of the area by Friday evening.

Temperatures statewide will range from the low 80s to low 90s, with the warmest readings expected in the far west.

Another day with cooler temperatures are expected in eastern Nebraska with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. (KOLN)

Eastern Nebraska will likely see some clouds through the day, with more sunshine as you head further to the west. A cold front is expected to drop through the state on Saturday, which will bring rain chances to the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but some pockets of heavier rain can’t be ruled out as showers and storms move through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will again cool back a few degrees, with highs likely falling from the low 80s on Saturday in Lincoln to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures should stay below average through the weekend with the best chance for rain coming on Saturday as a front moves across the area. (KOLN)

Temperatures for much of next week will remain cooler than average with highs through the week mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Mainly dry weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with rain chances returning to the forecast Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures look to potentially return to more seasonal levels in the mid to upper 80s by late next week.

