Below average start to August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - August will begin where July left off in the temperature department. The last few days of July featured below average temperatures. It looks like the first week of August should be more of the same.

The average high temperature for late July and early August is 88-89°. It looks like high temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s with upper 70s expected Sunday and early next week. It shouldn’t be too humid either so there will likely be some pleasant days ahead.

As far as precipitation chances go, there is a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday as a cold front moves across the area. The best chance to see rain should be in the afternoon and early evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated severe storm or two can’t be completely ruled out. Sunday and Monday will likely be dry, but an isolated shower or two may pop up in the afternoon. There is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

