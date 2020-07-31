Advertisement

CenterPointe receives federal grant, expands to include physical health services

After years of offering mental and behavioral health needs, CenterPointe is now offering physical healthcare to Lincoln.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last year, CenterPointe Residential Treatment Center was able to serve more than 3,200 people in the Lincoln community with mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment needs. Now, they’re hoping to double that number in the next few years.

Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the federal government, CenterPointe is now classified as a certified behavioral health clinic. The center can now offer physical health to its list of services.

“We were one of the first organizations in the country to provide integrated mental health and substance care and now to really bring the third leg of the stool of physical health is so important,” said CenterPointe President and CEO Topher Hansen.

Hansen said the goal of CenterPointe over its 47 year history has always been to provide complete care to people in need, and this is a step in the right direction.

“We’ve always thought, well, it isn’t very holistic if it doesn’t have all the pieces, so physical healthcare really becomes the last piece we needed to add to have truly holistic care,” Hansen said.

The federal grant is $2 million per year for two years. After that, CenterPointe is hoping to receive an expansion on the grant or expanded Medicaid to help continue offering those services.

In addition to adding physical health services to its list, CenterPointe says it will be able to expand its crisis response services and services to teens and families.

“We now have a full continuum of care so we can provide the kinds of things that everybody walking in the door will need,” Hansen said. “This is the culmination of a long wait and a lot of planning so we’re very excited to have our dream begin to come true.”

Hansen said the center has been trying to add physical healthcare to its services for about 15 years.

CenterPointe said it’s also unique in that if you come into the facility at 1000 S. 13th St. in need of services, the system is set up to get you the help you need the same day.

