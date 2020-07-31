Election Commissioner offers mail-in ballot tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week President Trump put out a call to possibly delay the November election, citing concerns of voter fraud in mail-in ballots.

For the May primary in Lancaster County's Election Commission received over 84,000 requests for mail-in ballots but say come November they're ready for that number and more.

In Lancaster Counties 2020 primary 115 ballots were not counted, that's roughly one in every 770 ballots, that's because they didn't make it to the election office in time.

"Mail it back or put it in the dropbox and you can do that up until 8 o'clock on the night of the election in the dropbox," said Dave Shively the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

Lincoln no longer has next day delivery on first-class mail, so mailing that ballot in on the Monday before is a no go.

"If you're going to mail it and you're here in Lincoln I would say the absolute last day would be the Friday before the election," said Shively. "But I would encourage people to mail it even prior to that."

The Lancaster County Election Commission also uses a thorough verification process. To make sure all the votes coming in by mail are authentic.

"We check that there wasn't any error on the barcode and the voter filled everything out," said Shively. "Also signed and when they do we have clipped out their signature from when they registered to vote to verify that its a close match."

If you would like to verify that your vote was received on the election commissions website you can track your mail-in ballot.

"Gives you some options and you can check the status if we received your request, if your ballots been mailed and if it's been received," said Shively.

All Lancaster County voters will get a request form for a mail-in ballot, which will go out at the end of August.

If you submit that request you can expect a ballot by the end of September.

