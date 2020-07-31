Advertisement

Finding locally sourced PPE products

Nebraska Innovation Studio has produced 30,000 face shields locally.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment have become regular accessories in our lives. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is helping connect the community with locally sourced PPE during the pandemic.

The Nebraska Innovation Studio had to close its doors to clients, but the shop didn’t stay empty.

“We were contacted by a couple hospitals and a couple people, and they said we need to have PPE, so we jumped to it,” said Max Wheeler with the Nebraska Innovation Studio. “We started making it and have basically been running nonstop ever since.”

Those at the studio have made 30,000 face shields to date. They’re mainly for hospitals and dentists in Nebraska and Colorado.

Now the studio, along with dozens of other local businesses have been listed on LNKPPE.com

“We partnered with the mayor’s office to launch the PPE website,” said Brooke Zimmerman, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “With the mask mandate it’s more important than ever, and it’s a great way to connect.”

The studio has around 2,000 face shields left, and won’t be producing anymore because they won’t have access to the machine that helps make them. They encourage supporting local because many of these businesses have been suffering due to the pandemic.

“Everyone is always really excited that these were made in Lincoln, by people who live in Lincoln and for the community,” said Wheeler.

Another one of the local products is MCL Hand Sanitizer. It’s produced with Nebraska ethanol in Crete. Business owners say it’s difficult to get the word out about their products as they compete with big name brands.

A full list of the businesses can be found here: www.LNKPPE.com.

