Grand Island teen sentenced to 40-45 years for second degree murder

Arek Friedricksen
Arek Friedricksen(Shannon Heckt/KSNB)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40-45 years in prison for second degree murder.

Arek Friedricksen, 17, was convicted of second degree murder in the death of Vincent Arellano. ‬Friedricksen will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Friedricksen was 16 when he shot and killed Arellano on April 24, 2019 near a residence in east Grand Island.

Prosecutors reduced the first degree murder charge to second degree murder and dropped a related weapons charge in exchange for Friedricksen’s no contest plea to second degree murder.

