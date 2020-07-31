Grand Island teen sentenced to 40-45 years for second degree murder
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40-45 years in prison for second degree murder.
Arek Friedricksen, 17, was convicted of second degree murder in the death of Vincent Arellano. Friedricksen will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
Friedricksen was 16 when he shot and killed Arellano on April 24, 2019 near a residence in east Grand Island.
Prosecutors reduced the first degree murder charge to second degree murder and dropped a related weapons charge in exchange for Friedricksen’s no contest plea to second degree murder.
