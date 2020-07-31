Advertisement

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Along with plexi-glass dividers to help with social distancing, each dispatcher has their own keyboard, mouse and headset.
Along with plexi-glass dividers to help with social distancing, each dispatcher has their own keyboard, mouse and headset.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the pandemic started, 10/11 has been telling you how Lincoln first responders have shifted their operations, making sure they’re able to still help you, but now we’re hearing about Lincoln 911 dispatch.

Lincoln 911 dispatchers answer an average of 36,000 emergency calls every month, making their work beyond essential. They tell 10/11 it’s important they take the necessary precautions surrounding COVID-19, keeping everyone safe.

Unlike many other jobs able to work from home, it’s impossible for dispatchers to do so. Staff is now separated, using two different call centers. At work, every employee wears a mask, goes through a COVID-19 screening and has their temperature checked. Once they pass, an employee receives a green wristband, giving them the okay to enter the call center.

Along with plexi-glass dividers to help with social distancing, each dispatcher has their own keyboard, mouse and headset. Dispatchers tell 10/11 it's all being done to better serve the community.

“Our main concern really is no interruption in services. We help people with their emergencies, just as we did before. Officers are still able to contact people in person using their precautions, and I just think that’s so important that we’ve really had no interruption in our services that we’re able to give to people,” says Brandi Villamonte, Lincoln public safety dispatcher.

Each dispatcher is also responsible for filling out a daily sanitization log after cleaning their work station and other frequently touched surfaces.

Dispatch centers have also had to suspend tours open to the public. They now have emergency staff on hand in case COVID-19 quaranting of a number of employees has to take place.

"I think all of these other precautions are really to avoid having to do something like that. So, even though it's time consuming and it's not easy to keep everything sanitized, we're really making sure that we have the staff at work to handle the emergencies that need to be handled," Villamonte tells 10/11.

In June, the main Lincoln 911 dispatch center received a deep cleaning. Staff now also limits its interactions with LPD officers, allowing only a certain number of people in the building at a time.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNK to host outdoor commencement for first time in 30 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen and Lorena Carmona
The graduation will take place on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Latest News

Forecast

A cool finish to July and start to August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.

News

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash in south Lincoln

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
The crash between a motorcycle and a car took place around 9:30 p.m.

VOD Recordings

Supporting locally sourced PPE during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
LNKPPE connecting businesses and customers with locally sourced PPE

News

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
At this march, you couldn’t hear chants or songs, and that was on purpose.

News

Serious Motorcycle Crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
The crash between a motorcycle and a car took place Thursday night near 33rd and Highway 2.