Douglas County Health Department backs down from face mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citing legal disputes that arose in the last 72 hours, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Friday that she won’t be issuing a face mask mandate for Omaha or the county at this time.

The move came as a surprise as previous moves by DCHD had indicated a mask mandate would be in effect Monday.

Pour urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, even without a mandate.

“Liberty also requires responsibility,” she said.

Pour said the legal issues came into play in the last 72 hours.

Dr. Mark Rupp, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, called attention to the political nature of the face mask mandate.

“Personally, I’m very disappointed that we’re not here before you to announce a masking mandate for Omaha and Douglas County,” he said. “I’m frustrated that as a community could not find a way to surmount perceived political threats, potential legal challenge, or logistical hurdles to mandate mask usage in our locality.”

Rupp echoed the sentiments of previous health officials at the podium Friday in urging the public to continue wearing face masks, even without a mandate in place.

“It is incumbent upon each of us to do the right thing, to show personal responsibility, and to wear a cloth face covering or face mask whenever we cannot maintain a safe minimum distance from one another or when we are in an indoor shared environment,” he said.

Face masks are not a perfect defense, he said, as many variances can decrease their effectiveness. “However they do offer some protection, and some protection is better than no protection.”

In addition to holding back potential infection by holding back respiratory droplets, Rupp said “masks serve as a strong reminder to all of us — a visual clue — that we are in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, and that we need to socially distance and that we need to practice good hand hygiene,” as well as reminding us to not touch our face.

“Unfortunately, mask-wearing has devolved into a divisive and political issue. this is faulty thinking. wearing a mask in simp a common-sense public health intervention to keep us healthy,” he said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that wearing face masks should be a public health issue, not a political one. She said she was happy to see so many businesses in the community requiring patrons to wear face coverings.

“We need to be wearing masks in public all the time,” she said.

Stothert said no CARES Act funds decisions had been made yet for the city of Omaha, and that issue was not connected to the face mask mandate.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.