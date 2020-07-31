Advertisement

Douglas County Health Department backs down from face mask mandate

Douglas County Health Director announces that she will not declare a face mask mandate during a news conference Friday morning, July 31, 2020.
Douglas County Health Director announces that she will not declare a face mask mandate during a news conference Friday morning, July 31, 2020.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citing legal disputes that arose in the last 72 hours, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Friday that she won’t be issuing a face mask mandate for Omaha or the county at this time.

The move came as a surprise as previous moves by DCHD had indicated a mask mandate would be in effect Monday.

Pour urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, even without a mandate.

“Liberty also requires responsibility,” she said.

Pour said the legal issues came into play in the last 72 hours.

Dr. Mark Rupp, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, called attention to the political nature of the face mask mandate.

“Personally, I’m very disappointed that we’re not here before you to announce a masking mandate for Omaha and Douglas County,” he said. “I’m frustrated that as a community could not find a way to surmount perceived political threats, potential legal challenge, or logistical hurdles to mandate mask usage in our locality.”

Rupp echoed the sentiments of previous health officials at the podium Friday in urging the public to continue wearing face masks, even without a mandate in place.

“It is incumbent upon each of us to do the right thing, to show personal responsibility, and to wear a cloth face covering or face mask whenever we cannot maintain a safe minimum distance from one another or when we are in an indoor shared environment,” he said.

Face masks are not a perfect defense, he said, as many variances can decrease their effectiveness. “However they do offer some protection, and some protection is better than no protection.”

In addition to holding back potential infection by holding back respiratory droplets, Rupp said “masks serve as a strong reminder to all of us — a visual clue — that we are in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, and that we need to socially distance and that we need to practice good hand hygiene,” as well as reminding us to not touch our face.

“Unfortunately, mask-wearing has devolved into a divisive and political issue. this is faulty thinking. wearing a mask in simp a common-sense public health intervention to keep us healthy,” he said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that wearing face masks should be a public health issue, not a political one. She said she was happy to see so many businesses in the community requiring patrons to wear face coverings.

“We need to be wearing masks in public all the time,” she said.

Stothert said no CARES Act funds decisions had been made yet for the city of Omaha, and that issue was not connected to the face mask mandate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Coronavirus

A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday.

News

Finding locally sourced PPE products

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Nebraska Innovation Studio has made about 30,000 face shields.

News

Pinewood Bowl gets ready for first concert since the start of the pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
After months of canceled concerts, the Beach Boys will be the first group to perform at Pinewood Bowl since the start of the pandemic.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National

COVID: Health experts warn of new surges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
President Trump honoring former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain after losing his battle with COVID as the head of "Operation Warp Speed" says he expects a vaccine that's about 90% effective.