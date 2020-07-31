Man accidentally fires gun, sending bullet through neighbor’s window

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man cleaning his gun accidentally fired it on Thursday night, sending a bullet through his neighbor’s kitchen window.

According to LPD, on Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 Block of S 46th Street on a report of a gunshot.

Lincoln Police talked to the 70-year-old homeowner who said that a bullet had broken his kitchen window.

During the investigation, a 66-year-old neighbor told officers he was cleaning his firearm when it accidentally discharged.

There were no injuries, and the man was cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.