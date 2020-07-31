Man arrested for stealing vehicle from hospital parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man who stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old working her shift at CHI St. Elizabeth.

LPD said on July 23, the victim reported her 2018 black Mazda CX-5 was stolen from the parking garage of the hospital.

The victim said her keys were in a backpack in the locker room of the facility while she worked her shift.

She first noticed the keys were missing, police said, and later found out the car had been stolen.

On Thursday, the vehicle was pulled over by officers near 40th and O Streets.

Officers determined the man driving, Bradley Meier, 38, was the same man seen on surveillance footage stealing the vehicle from the parking garage.

He is also responsible for a gas drive off on July 25, police said.

He was arrested and cited for theft.

