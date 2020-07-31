Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from hospital parking garage

Bradley Meier
Bradley Meier(Lincoln Police)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man who stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old working her shift at CHI St. Elizabeth.

LPD said on July 23, the victim reported her 2018 black Mazda CX-5 was stolen from the parking garage of the hospital.

The victim said her keys were in a backpack in the locker room of the facility while she worked her shift.

She first noticed the keys were missing, police said, and later found out the car had been stolen.

On Thursday, the vehicle was pulled over by officers near 40th and O Streets.

Officers determined the man driving, Bradley Meier, 38, was the same man seen on surveillance footage stealing the vehicle from the parking garage.

He is also responsible for a gas drive off on July 25, police said.

He was arrested and cited for theft.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Man accidentally fires gun, sending bullet through neighbor’s window

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lincoln Police say a man cleaning his gun accidentally fired it on Thursday night, sending a bullet through his neighbor’s kitchen window.

News

Suspect scams victim out of over $100K

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
They're taking necessary precautions surrounding COVID-19, keeping everyone safe.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 NOW's Kamri Sylve gets an exclusive look at how Lincoln 911 dispatchers handle working during the pandemic.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNK to host outdoor commencement for first time in 30 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen and Lorena Carmona
The graduation will take place on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Forecast

A cool finish to July and start to August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.