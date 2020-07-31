Advertisement

Medicaid Expansion applications open August 1, more than 90,000 Nebraskans eligible

Applications for medicaid expansion open Saturday, August 1.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Saturday, roughly 90,000 Nebraskans can apply to get benefits under the Medicaid expansion bill Nebraska voted on almost two years ago.

Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to those who can’t otherwise afford it. Under the expansion, childless adults and parents who weren’t previously eligible will now qualify.

If you’re an adult between 19 and 64, who make $1,467 or less or a family of three and make $2,498 or less you now qualify. Nebraska Appleseed, which helped push the expansion, said this will only do positive things for the community.

“On an individual level of course it will help people be healthier and access coverage and on a broader state level in a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty it’s going to bring in new federal dollars,” said Sarah Maresh, Nebraska Appleseed.

Individuals can apply online at ACCESSNEBRASKA.NE.GOV, over the phone at 855-632-7633 or in person at the DHHS office. There is no deadline to apply. Coverage will begin in October.

