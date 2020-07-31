Advertisement

NAIA moves football championship to spring

(Ben Brady)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NAIA athletics has pushed the fall national championship football game to spring, 2021.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Friday on the decision.

Earlier this week, it was decided all other fall sports championships would be pushed to the spring, as well.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

Concordia University, an NAIA school in Seward, responded to a tweet by 10/11 Sports Director Kevin Sjuts saying its football season will remain the same with the regular season beginning on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Island teen sentenced to 40-45 years for second degree murder

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Arek Friedricksen will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from hospital parking garage

Updated: 3 hours ago
LPD arrested a man who stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old working her shift at CHI St. Elizabeth.

News

Man accidentally fires gun, sending bullet through neighbor’s window

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police say a man cleaning his gun accidentally fired it on Thursday night, sending a bullet through his neighbor’s kitchen window.

Latest News

News

Suspect scams victim out of over $100K

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
They're taking necessary precautions surrounding COVID-19, keeping everyone safe.

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 NOW's Kamri Sylve gets an exclusive look at how Lincoln 911 dispatchers handle working during the pandemic.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.