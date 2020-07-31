NAIA moves football championship to spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NAIA athletics has pushed the fall national championship football game to spring, 2021.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Friday on the decision.

Earlier this week, it was decided all other fall sports championships would be pushed to the spring, as well.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

Concordia University, an NAIA school in Seward, responded to a tweet by 10/11 Sports Director Kevin Sjuts saying its football season will remain the same with the regular season beginning on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.