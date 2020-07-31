Advertisement

Pinewood Bowl gets ready for first concert since the start of the pandemic

After months of cancelled concerts, the Beach Boys will be the first group to perform live at Pinewood Bowl since the start of the pandemic.
After months of cancelled concerts, the Beach Boys will be the first group to perform live at Pinewood Bowl since the start of the pandemic.(KOLN)
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of canceled concerts, Pinewood Bowl will be back open this weekend, with the Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary tour. Both the venue and the performers say they’re taking every necessary precaution.

Mike Love and the Beach Boys have been touring for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic is something even this music icon has never seen before.

“We had the busiest season ever for The Beach Boys in concert and then all of a sudden, it was the un-busiest season ever,” Love said. “We normally do 150 or 160 concerts per year, but with everything canceled, we are cut back to probably one or two dozen.”

If you plan to attend Sunday’s concert, Pinewood Bowl said things will look different as soon as you arrive.

“You’ll notice right away an usher who will direct you to the least busy of our four entrances, to spread people out,” said Tom Lorenz, executive director of Pinewood Bowl. “We’ll check to make sure you have a mask and there will be hand sanitizer and things right at the entrance and throughout the bowl.”

The Beach Boys will also be taking precautions.

“Usually we do meet and greets and this time, we’re not doing that,” Love said. “We’re all wearing masks, and have hand sanitizer. We’re about as safe a group as you can possibly be.”

Lorenz said Pinewood Bowl feels prepared to handle a concert during such unprecedented times.

“A lot of people are anxious to get back outside and hopefully they have confidence that we’ll do it in a great way,” he said. “This is a great audience to be doing it. They’re a thoughtful audience, they’re not likely to rush the stage for the Beach Boys and I think they’ll appreciate the fact that they can get outside on a beautiful evening and hear an iconic group.”

The Beach Boys are no stranger to unique concerts in the Cornhusker state. The last two times the group visited southeast Nebraska, they’ve battled heavy rain.

In 1989, strong winds ripped through the Eagle Raceway venue during a concert and flooded the venue space; and a few years ago, a concert was moved indoors the day before it was scheduled to begin at Pinewood Bowl because of heavy rains. Sunday, the weather forecast appears much more promising.

“We’re all prepared for that,” Love said. “We’ve done that drill before, but nothing is going to rain on our parade, literally. A little water never hurt any surfers.”

While concerts may look different, you can expect all the songs you know and love.

“From Surfin’ USA to Kokomo and Good Vibrations, California Girls, I Get Around, Fun Fun Fun, Help Me Rhonda, all of them,” Love said. “All of them plus more. I’m hoping to play a little bit of a song I wrote during the pandemic called, ‘This Too Shall Pass.’ I’ve lived through enough good times and bad to know that eventually, this too shall pass, and better days are yet to come.”

Sunday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lancaster Event Center request property tax increase to stay open

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln organization up for $125K grant from Google

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lancaster Event Center requests property tax increase to keep doors open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The Lancaster County Board is asking the community to give their input on helping the Lancaster Event Center stay open with a property tax increase.

News

Nebraska non-profits vying for $125,000 grant from Google | Vote here

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Voting ends Thursday at midnight.

Latest News

News

NSP: 70-year-old motorist-assist volunteer killed in roadside crash on JFK Freeway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.

Forecast

A Pleasant End To The Work Week...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.

News

47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster County Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The number of deaths in the community remains at 15.

News

Healthy, younger volunteers needed to work election day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Board workers receive minimum wage for the thirteen-plus hours they work.

News

Nebraska student-discipline bill stalls in Legislature

Updated: 7 hours ago
A bill that would let Nebraska teachers physically restrain students who are hurting themselves or others died in the Legislature Thursday after opponents mounted a filibuster to keep it from coming to a vote.

News

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 rumors

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
10/11 NOW has been getting countless calls and emails about things viewers have been hearing and we went straight to the experts to clear up some of the most common ones.