Sajevic claims fourth Nebraska Amateur championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Andy Sajevic is the champion of the Nebraska Amateur again. The 29-year-old won the tournament for a fourth time, holding off Calvin Freeman at Happy Hollow Country Club on Thursday. Sajevic finished with a 4-day total of 281, which is 3-under par. Sajevic won his first State Am title in 2010 at Happy Hollow. He also claimed championships in 2011 and 2013.

Freeman, who was the leader entering the final round, finished as the runner up. Lincoln’s Tom Westenberger placed third, while Nate Vontz, who tied a tournament record with a 7-under 64 on Wednesday, finished fifth.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.