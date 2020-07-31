Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to Lincoln Police. It happened around 9:30 near the intersection of Highway-2 and 33rd Street.

According to Lincoln Police, the motorcycle driver was westbound on Highway-2, when the vehicle was eastbound and tried to turn north onto 33rd Street. The two vehicles collided.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said that upon arrival, there was CPR in progress, however the male was never transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 2.

