Advertisement

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash in south Lincoln

By Jennifer Ortega
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to Lincoln Police. It happened around 9:30 near the intersection of Highway-2 and 33rd Street.

According to Lincoln Police, the motorcycle driver was westbound on Highway-2, when the vehicle was eastbound and tried to turn north onto 33rd Street. The two vehicles collided.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said that upon arrival, there was CPR in progress, however the male was never transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 2.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

Updated: 9 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
At this march, you couldn’t hear chants or songs, and that was on purpose.

News

Serious Motorcycle Crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash between a motorcycle and a car took place Thursday night near 33rd and Highway 2.

News

Finding locally sourced PPE products

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Nebraska Innovation Studio has made about 30,000 face shields.

Latest News

News

Lancaster Event Center request property tax increase to stay open

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln organization up for $125K grant from Google

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lancaster Event Center requests property tax increase to keep doors open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The Lancaster County Board is asking the community to give their input on helping the Lancaster Event Center stay open with a property tax increase.

News

Nebraska non-profits vying for $125,000 grant from Google | Vote here

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Voting ends Thursday at midnight.

News

NSP: 70-year-old motorist-assist volunteer killed in roadside crash on JFK Freeway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.

Forecast

A Pleasant End To The Work Week...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.