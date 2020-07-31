Advertisement

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday is the United Nation’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

To raise awareness and money, locally a group of protesters took to the streets of Lincoln differently.

At this march, you couldn’t hear chants or songs, and that was on purpose.

"These women and these children and these victims are forced to be silent every day," said McKenzie Hodges one of the organizers. "They don't have a voice that can be heard so we believe walking in silence is the loudest cry."

Thursday evening, dozens of people marched from the Haymarket to the State Capitol and back to raise awareness and funds to end sex trafficking in the United States.

“Bigger than just sitting and sharing things on social media because I feel like that only goes so far,” said Riley Johnson, another organizer. “I wanted to make this movement and let it be known that it happens in Lincoln and Nebraska.”

COVID-19 seems to be adding to the problem as well. The Polaris Project, which runs the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, reported a 40 percent increase in trafficking this April compared to April 2019.

“900 children or trafficking victims are taken in Nebraska every month alone,” said Hodges. “We’re a huge hotspot because we’re in the Midwest along I-80.”

The group is not only hoping to raise awareness but to raise money to stop trafficking.

Operation Underground Railroad just because they’re a huge organization,” said Johnson. “They do tons of networking to bring awareness and they rescue victims. We specifically put this walk towards that but there’s a lot of places locally that people have been donating.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Silent Walk of Awareness’ aims to end sex trafficking

Updated: 9 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Serious Motorcycle Crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash between a motorcycle and a car took place Thursday night near 33rd and Highway 2.

News

Finding locally sourced PPE products

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Nebraska Innovation Studio has made about 30,000 face shields.

News

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash in south Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
The crash between a motorcycle and a car took place around 9:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Lancaster Event Center request property tax increase to stay open

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lincoln organization up for $125K grant from Google

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lancaster Event Center requests property tax increase to keep doors open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The Lancaster County Board is asking the community to give their input on helping the Lancaster Event Center stay open with a property tax increase.

News

Nebraska non-profits vying for $125,000 grant from Google | Vote here

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Voting ends Thursday at midnight.

News

NSP: 70-year-old motorist-assist volunteer killed in roadside crash on JFK Freeway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.

Forecast

A Pleasant End To The Work Week...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.