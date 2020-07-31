Advertisement

Suspect scams victim out of over $100K

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.
Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.

Lincoln Crimestoppers posted the pictures of the suspect arriving at the victim’s house in early July.

Police said through a fraudulent transaction, the suspect scammed the victim out of $106,000.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from hospital parking garage

Updated: 6 minutes ago
LPD arrested a man who stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old working her shift at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

News

Man accidentally fires gun, sending bullet through neighbor’s window

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lincoln Police say a man cleaning his gun accidentally fired it on Thursday night, sending a bullet through his neighbor’s kitchen window.

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
They're taking necessary precautions surrounding COVID-19, keeping everyone safe.

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Lincoln 911 dispatch operates during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 NOW's Kamri Sylve gets an exclusive look at how Lincoln 911 dispatchers handle working during the pandemic.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNK to host outdoor commencement for first time in 30 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen and Lorena Carmona
The graduation will take place on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Forecast

A cool finish to July and start to August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.