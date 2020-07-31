Suspect scams victim out of over $100K

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.

Lincoln Crimestoppers posted the pictures of the suspect arriving at the victim’s house in early July.

Police said through a fraudulent transaction, the suspect scammed the victim out of $106,000.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.

