Suspect scams victim out of over $100K
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a man who possibly scammed a victim out of over $100K.
Lincoln Crimestoppers posted the pictures of the suspect arriving at the victim’s house in early July.
Police said through a fraudulent transaction, the suspect scammed the victim out of $106,000.
If you have any information or can identify the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.
