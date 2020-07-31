Advertisement

UNK to host outdoor commencement for first time in 30 years

The graduation will take place on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
UNK is set to host an outdoor commencement ceremony for the first time in three decades. (Source: KSNB)
By Cal Larsen and Lorena Carmona
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in 30 years, the University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its commencement ceremony outside.

The graduation will take place on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

While some schools have chosen to cancel graduation or go the virtual route, UNK is on top of it. The school plans to recognize both spring and summer graduates during this commencement after the May ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

216 graduate and undergraduate degrees will be handed Friday.

“It’s nice to get to this day, there were a lot of question marks up to this point but we’re finally here and we feel like we have a good plan for everybody’s health and safety in mind and we’re going to have a commencement,” said Todd Gottula, UNK’s senior director of communication and marketing.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

This event is not open to the public.

Six tickets were given out to each of the graduates. If you know someone who is graduating and didn’t get a ticket to attend in person, you can watch via livestream.

For those who are able to attend, guests are encouraged to park in Lot 14 north of College of Education, Lot 10 east of Cushing Coliseum and Lot 11 along University Drive southwest of the main lot at Cope Stadium. Other parking is available in Lots 13 and 32 near Otto Olsen and all other lots surrounding the stadium. Handicap parking is located in Lot 12 west of the stadium.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

