Composting business among those struggling during pandemic

Big Red Worms is feeling the impacts of COVID-19.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With schools being closed since March and restaurants varying their operations, one local business is being impacted by the pandemic.

Big Red Worms has been composting food waste for the last five years, their main source of waste and revenue comes from school cafeterias and restaurants. The owner said they normally divert 75,000 pounds of waste a month from the landfill. Now that’s not the case and he’s had to file for unemployment.

“We don’t have the revenue from the waste hauling therefore we’re not creating compost which is another revenue stream that’ll be lost next year, and we’re also not feeding out worms so we’re losing our livestock,” said Jeremiah Picard, Owner of Big Red Worms “So we’re going to have a serious battle the next couple years to recuperate.”

Big Red Worms said they’ve gotten up to 15 million worms, but because of the pandemic and not being able to feed them they only have 10 percent of that.

If you would like to get into composting or want to see a list of items that can or can not be composted visit Big Red Worms website here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

