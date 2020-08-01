In-state NAIA universities plan to keep football in fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane, Concordia, and Hastings College plan to play football this fall, despite the NAIA moving the national playoffs to the spring. The in-state colleges are keeping their current 2020 schedules, which are slated to begin on September 12th. Road games for Doane, Concordia and Hastings College will be within the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

NAIA CEO Jim Carr says Friday’s ruling allows schools and conference autonomy to play when safety allows during the pandemic. Schools essentially have an 8-month window to complete their regular season schedule, according to Carr.

Tony Harper (Hastings College), Chris Bessler (Doane), and Patrick Daberkow (Concordia) all believe its currently safe to host football games in Nebraska. The coaches plan to welcome players back to campus in two weeks with the first day of practice scheduled for August 15th.

