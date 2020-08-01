Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards ordered to close due to DHM violation; Ownership refuses to close

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The general manager of a Lincoln business said he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department notified Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards on Saturday that they were not allowed to operate for 24 hours because their violations of the latest Directed Health Measure “presented a risk to public health and contribute to the community spread of COVID-19.” Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards at 4700 Dudley Street was ordered to remain closed until Sunday Aug. 2.

The general manager of Madsen’s is refusing to close however, and is currently holding a professional pool tournament. He said the health department has threatened to arrest him, but that has not happened yet.

A mask mandate is included in the DHM that went into effect July 20 and is in effect through August 31. It requires business owners to ensure their patrons age five and older wear face coverings any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members. The DHM also requires businesses to limit parties of eight or less; to maintain at least six feet of distance between tables of patrons; and to limit capacity. The Lincoln Municipal Code allows the Health Director to order the closure of any business for the purpose of controlling communicable diseases.

