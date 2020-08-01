More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Conditions for early August are expected to be pretty over the next few days as cooler than average temperatures will headline the forecast before warmer weather and rain chances reenter the forecast towards the middle and end of the week next week.

A passing cold front has brought some scattered showers and t’storms to the area on Saturday afternoon and most of this activity should come to an end by Saturday night as the front pushes south of the area. Behind the front, cooler and comfortable weather is expected on Sunday with high pressure filling in from the north.

While there is still expected to be some cloud cover on Sunday, it should be mainly dry across the state. Though there is just an outside chance we could see a few instability showers in eastern Nebraska with some cooler air aloft moving into the area.

Statewide temperatures should be about 10° below average on Sunday, with highs mainly in the upper 70s across the state.

In Lincoln, temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 70s with mostly to at times partly sunny skies. Any chance for rain is about 10% at best for Lincoln.

Sunday is also an interesting day in that the average high temperature in Lincoln finally begins to go down. It spent most of July at 89°, but falls to 88° on Sunday. By the end of the month, the average high in Lincoln falls to 84°.

Monday through Wednesday of next week should stay cool and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday and beyond, temperatures are expected to warm back into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances should stay pretty minimal through Tuesday, but should tick back up Wednesday into the weekend with off and on rain chances expected.

