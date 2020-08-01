More NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. The staff members are employed at the following locations: the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and Cornhusker State Industries. All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in those locations as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 42. Twenty-six of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

So far, 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes two parole violators who were positive prior to their return to NDCS. They, and all other inmates who previously tested positive, have recovered.

