Team Jack Foundation selling shirts to encourage Andy Hoffman

Just 10 days ago, Andy Hoffman announced he had a brain tumor on Twitter. The board members at Team Jack knew they had to do something for the man, and family, who has made such an impact on pediatric brain cancer research.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just 10 days ago, Andy Hoffman announced he had a brain tumor on Twitter. The board members at Team Jack knew they had to do something for the man, and family, who has made such an impact on pediatric brain cancer research.

“During a meeting, I got the idea for the shirts, and thought, we’ve got to do this. We’ve got to make this happen immediately, " said Karen Carson, board member of the Team Jack Foundation.

T-shirts seemed like the natural choice.

“His first mission was to sell t-shirts,” Carson said. “When this came down, we thought, it’s only fitting to champion a cause on Andy’s behalf.”

Sales started almost immediately, the shirts are UNL-approved and feature the slogan “Twice the Fight” with the signature Nebraska N on the back.

“This has just been their passion, and something they’ve given so much time to,” said Kylie Dockter, executive director for the Team Jack Foundation ”It’s very much something that Andy would want us to do.”

In a statement from Andy and Bri Hoffman, they say;

“We are devastated the disease we fought so hard to impact has affected our family personally again, this time on the adult side. We appreciate everyone’s prayers and support. We are touched by the gesture of the shirt in support of our family.”

The shirts are $20 each and come in all sizes, and in black in red. The foundation said they’re already making sales.

“The outpour and support is pretty amazing, but it’s pretty Nebraska-like,” Dockter said.

The goal is to keep fighting and find a cure, and to cheer any on with the shirts.

“Show the support,” " Carson said. “If it was my child, my grandchild, niece, nephew, family member that was battling brain cancer. Andy Hoffman and Bri would be the first people I’d call.”

To purchase a shirt, visit their website https://www.teamjackfoundation.org/

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

