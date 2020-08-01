Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 53
- LLCHD said that 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,074. The number of deaths in the community remains at 15.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 140
- On Saturday, August 1, the Douglas County Health Department reported 140 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 10,332 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 6,824 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
