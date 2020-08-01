Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, August 1, the Douglas County Health Department reported 140 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 10,332 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 6,824 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.