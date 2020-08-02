Advertisement

Cool temperatures to start the week, warming up late this week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More seasonally cool temperatures are expected across the area as we head into the new work week. Monday morning in particular will be a cooler start to the day, potentially even a bit on the crisp side as temperatures drop into the low and mid 50s early on Monday with clear skies and light winds.

Cool temperatures to start Monday with lows falling into the low and mid 50s across the state.
Cool temperatures to start Monday with lows falling into the low and mid 50s across the state.(KOLN)

By Monday afternoon, with high pressure in place across the area, temperatures are again forecast to remain below average with highs in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska in the mid to upper 70s - about 10° below the seasonal average.

Cooler weather continues to start the week on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Cooler weather continues to start the week on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.(KOLN)

Much like Sunday, there could be a few clouds and maybe a spotty shower or two across eastern Nebraska thanks to the cool air aloft providing some instability across the area. Otherwise, it looks to be like another Top 10 day with cooler temperatures, dew points comfortably in the mid 50s, and with light north winds.

Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before reaching back to the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday and by next week, temperatures are forecast to return to the low 90s as summer heat returns.

Rain chances are pretty slim Monday and Tuesday, but sporadic rain chances are expected for the middle and end of the week and into the weekend.

