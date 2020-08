LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have located a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Julia Yank, the subject of the Endangered Missing Advisory, was located shortly before 10 a.m. near her home. She was uninjured and did not require any emergency medical attention.

LPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance in bringing this situation to a positive conclusion.

