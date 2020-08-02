Evan Johnson ready to compete at Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Evan Johnson has thrown touchdown passes at Abel Stadium in Lincoln before and he’s looking to add many more in the coming years. The record-setting quarterback from Adams Central is beginning his freshman season at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Johnson, who had a storied career with the Patriots, is heading to NWU to study biology pre-med and believes he fits right into the NWU offense.

“I’d say my strengths are reading the defense, delivering an accurate ball, and getting the team to push forward for the common goal. NWU’s offense fits my skill set really well so I’m hoping I can do the same thing I did in high school in college,” said Johnson.

Nebraska Wesleyan is scheduled to start the season September 5th against Westminster College.

