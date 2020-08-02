Advertisement

Highway 77 traffic change to southbound lanes

(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic will shift to a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Highway 77 from mile marker 51.6 to mile marker 56.0 for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Aug. 7. The northbound lanes in that area will be closed.

A portion of Rokeby Road will also be closed beginning Aug. 5 tied to the Highway 77 lane shift. Access to businesses and property will be maintained.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays, and buckle up.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cool temperatures to start the week, warming up late this week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly sunny with cool and comfortable conditions expected on Monday.

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal three-way crash in Gretna

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal three-way vehicle crash on Saturday in Gretna.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Missing woman found

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lincoln Police have located a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Latest News

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 9 hours ago
Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A house under construction is now completely gone after it exploded and burn down in southwestern Lancaster County.

News

Local golf courses see uptick in business

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.