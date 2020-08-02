Highway 77 traffic change to southbound lanes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic will shift to a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Highway 77 from mile marker 51.6 to mile marker 56.0 for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Aug. 7. The northbound lanes in that area will be closed.

A portion of Rokeby Road will also be closed beginning Aug. 5 tied to the Highway 77 lane shift. Access to businesses and property will be maintained.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays, and buckle up.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.