House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a house exploded and completely burn down early Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighters were called the area of Southwest 14th and West Leoma Marie Lane just before 1:15 a.m.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the home was under construction, in an area of southwestern Lancaster County that is seeing new housing being developed. The Sheriff’s Office says the home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation, which the State Fire Marshal is handling. No injuries have been reported.

Volunteers from nearly a half-dozen agencies were on scene to put out the fire, including Crete, Hallam, Hickman, Southwest and Southeast Fire Departments.

