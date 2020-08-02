Advertisement

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

State Fire Marshal investigating the cause
Five different volunteer fire departments put out a house fire in southwestern Lancaster County early Sunday morning.
Five different volunteer fire departments put out a house fire in southwestern Lancaster County early Sunday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a house exploded and completely burn down early Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighters were called the area of Southwest 14th and West Leoma Marie Lane just before 1:15 a.m.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW the home was under construction, in an area of southwestern Lancaster County that is seeing new housing being developed. The Sheriff’s Office says the home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation, which the State Fire Marshal is handling. No injuries have been reported.

Volunteers from nearly a half-dozen agencies were on scene to put out the fire, including Crete, Hallam, Hickman, Southwest and Southeast Fire Departments.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

News

Local golf courses see uptick in business

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 12 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 16 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

More NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Composting business impacted by pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
Composting business impacted by pandemic

News

Composting business among those struggling during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
With schools being closed since March and restaurants varying their operations, one local business is being impacted by the pandemic.

News

Team Jack Foundation selling shirts to encourage Andy Hoffman

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
Just 10 days ago, Andy Hoffman announced he had a brain tumor on Twitter. The board members at Team Jack knew they had to do something for the man, and family, who has made such an impact on pediatric brain cancer research.