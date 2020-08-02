Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. Matthew Saxton (#210110) was supposed to go to his job in the community but went to a girlfriend’s residence instead. She contacted authorities after she and Saxton had an argument. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing and left the area. 

Saxton began serving his sentence on August 19, 2019. He is serving a four to seven year sentence for convictions out of Sarpy County that include fourth offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. His has a parole eligibility date of September 6, 2020 and a tentative release date of April 7, 2022.

Saxton is a 36-year old white man, 5′11″, 220 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A house under construction is now completely gone after it exploded and burn down in southwestern Lancaster County.

News

Local golf courses see uptick in business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 17 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 21 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

More NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Composting business impacted by pandemic

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Composting business impacted by pandemic

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
Mavis Malone, 2, recently had bilateral cochlear implants