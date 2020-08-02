Advertisement

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two-year-old Mavis Malone brings a lovable laugh and sparkling smile to a world she’s largely experienced without hearing it.

Parents Casey and Ahmadd Malone became concerned not long after Mavis was born.

“She wouldn’t even react,” Casey recalls. “She wouldn’t do anything until she actually turned her head to look at me, and I would startle her.”

It was very different from how big brothers Cain and Ronin acted as babies. After seeing doctors in Topeka, the family was referred to Children’s Mercy for a slew of tests. She was diagnosed with EVA, or englarged vestibular aqueducts. The condition leads to severe and total hearing loss.

Last fall, Mavis was outfitted with hearing aids. They seemed to work - at first, but not for long.

“(The doctor found) her right ear was severe to profound hearing loss, so the hearing aid was basically doing nothing for her,” Casey said.

After discussing options, two weeks ago, Mavis underwent surgery to have cochlear implants in both ears. The electronic devices bypass the damaged portion of the ear to deliver sound signals right to the auditory nerve.

After time to heal, Thursday they were activated. Video shows Mavis looking around, then covering her face with her hands before breaking into a big smile and giving her mom a hug.

“It was wild,” Casey said. “You could tell when she finally heard me. I’m like, ‘Ah! You can hear me!’ Not that she said anything, you could just see it in her eyes and she had a smile from ear to ear.”

A day later, it’s an adjustment, with keeping the devices attached, and judging Mavis’ reactions.

“I think it’s overwhelming. It’s a lot of noise all at once,” Casey said, adding she already can tell when Mavis is simply ignoring them!

Her brothers are ready to guide her through.

“I’m really happy that she can hear now,” Cain said.

“I’m happy that my sister can hear, and I love her,” Ronin added.

With that kind of support, Mavis is ready to cross any obstacle in her path.

“I don’t have words,” Casey said. “She can do anything.”

Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A house under construction is now completely gone after it exploded and burn down in southwestern Lancaster County.

News

Local golf courses see uptick in business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 17 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 21 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

More NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Composting business impacted by pandemic

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Composting business impacted by pandemic