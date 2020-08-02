Advertisement

Local golf courses see uptick in business

Local gold courses see uptick in business
Local gold courses see uptick in business(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Jim Ager Golf Course says they have seen a big increase in the number of holes played and golfers on the greens over the last few months.

They say they've been hearing from people who say they just want to get out and this is an easy way to social distance, not have to wear masks and have fun.

“We were crammed inside for the first few months, and now I think everything is trying to get back to normal but you can’t go into big crowds so I think being outside seems a lot safer than being inside somewhere,” said golfer Jason Meints.

Employees of the golf course tell 10/11 NOW, they’re also seeing an increase in camps for kids, lessons, and leagues for teens and adults.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 10 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

More NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

VOD Recordings

Composting business impacted by pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Composting business impacted by pandemic

News

Composting business among those struggling during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
With schools being closed since March and restaurants varying their operations, one local business is being impacted by the pandemic.

News

Team Jack Foundation selling shirts to encourage Andy Hoffman

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
Just 10 days ago, Andy Hoffman announced he had a brain tumor on Twitter. The board members at Team Jack knew they had to do something for the man, and family, who has made such an impact on pediatric brain cancer research.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT