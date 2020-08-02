Local golf courses see uptick in business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

After being inside a lot over the last few months, people are finding ways to spend time outside. And local golf courses say they're seeing that first hand.

Jim Ager Golf Course says they have seen a big increase in the number of holes played and golfers on the greens over the last few months.

They say they've been hearing from people who say they just want to get out and this is an easy way to social distance, not have to wear masks and have fun.

“We were crammed inside for the first few months, and now I think everything is trying to get back to normal but you can’t go into big crowds so I think being outside seems a lot safer than being inside somewhere,” said golfer Jason Meints.

Employees of the golf course tell 10/11 NOW, they’re also seeing an increase in camps for kids, lessons, and leagues for teens and adults.

