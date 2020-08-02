Advertisement

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Police do not have any suspects at this time
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at Centennial mall & O Street.
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at Centennial mall & O Street.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Centennial Mall, just south of O Street.

Police on scene tell 10/11 NOW that officers were initially out at 13th & O on a fight when they heard numerous gunshots ring out down two blocks away.

Officers arrived and found damage to multiple vehicles and buildings along Centennial Mall. It’s unknown how many shell casings police have been able to recover at this time, but officers had all of Centennial Mall taped off from O to N Streets.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

LPD says this is a very active investigation and are asking anyone with any video or information on the incident contact them at 402-441-6000.

