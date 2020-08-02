Advertisement

Pursuit leads to arrest after suspects hide in cornfields near Kearney

(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men following a pursuit on I-80 and search of cornfields Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding as is traveled westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island. As the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop and fled westbound. The Jeep then exited at mile marker 305, failed to stop at the stop sign, lost control, and crashed into a pole on the westbound on-ramp. The vehicle then continued to flee and re-entered I-80 westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Jeep continued driving in a reckless manner, with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. As troopers continued the pursuit, officers with the Kearney Police Department were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 275.

Both occupants then fled on foot into a cornfield. The NSP Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division were called-in to assist in the search, as well as the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. After approximately three hours, both subjects were located separately, attempting to hide in the nearby fields. They were taken into custody without incident. Both were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for treatment of minor injuries suffered while attempting to hide.

The driver, Christopher Cornell, 26, of Brighton, Colorado, and passenger, Deoviyon Overstreet, 21, of Aurora, Colorado were arrested for possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of a protection order, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, failure to obey a lawful order, and obstructing a peace officer.

Cornell was also arrested for several charges related to the pursuit, including felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, leaving the scene of an accident, and numerous traffic violations. Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

